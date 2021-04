The North Iowa Community School Board has approved the 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget. According to North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson, there will be a slight increase in taxes for district patrons.

Erickson said that the district has efficiently budgeted for the year that can handle the operating expenses for the year. It can also help with some renovations thanks to an additional voted in funding source.

The new budget will take effect at the beginning of July.