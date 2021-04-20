Sports
GHV Boys’ Soccer Ends Losing Streak, Moves Closer to .500
Most spring sports were canceled or postseason Monday due to the cold temperatures, but that didn’t stop the GHV boys’ soccer team. GHV traveled to Hudson and ended their two-game losing streak beating the Pirates, 1-0. Kevin Meyers kicked home the lone goal, and Nathan Roberts made 13 saves to help the efforts.
The Cardinals are now 3-4 and will next play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday, and they return home Friday, a came you can watch live at KIOW.com. Hudson Pirates fall to 1-5 on the season.