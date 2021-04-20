Sports

GHV Boys’ Soccer Ends Losing Streak, Moves Closer to .500

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: April 20, 2021

By: Zarren Egesdal, Sports Director

Most spring sports were canceled or postseason Monday due to the cold temperatures, but that didn’t stop the GHV boys’ soccer team. GHV traveled to Hudson and ended their two-game losing streak beating the Pirates, 1-0. Kevin Meyers kicked home the lone goal, and Nathan Roberts made 13 saves to help the efforts.

The Cardinals are now 3-4 and will next play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday, and they return home Friday, a came you can watch live at KIOW.com. Hudson Pirates fall to 1-5 on the season.

 

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.
