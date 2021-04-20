Britt City Council Will Discuss Tickets and Road Repairs

The Britt City Council will meet Tuesday beginning at 7 pm to discuss several issues. The first of these is the removal of the old water tower. The city will discuss the project and possible additional costs. The removal is part of an project upgrade to the city’s water system.

The city will then address an ongoing issue of the payment of tickets. City Administrator Debra Sawyer says that the city and the county will work together to make sure the fines are paid.

The council will also look at possibly cutting expenses when it comes to road repairs. The Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and the council will hear from an outsourcing company on potential bids to fix potholes on city roads. They will compare the costs including time, labor, and materials that the city must pay for against the proposed costs of the outsourcing company.