Worth 4H to Hold a Rally Day

The Worth County Extension Service will host a “Join 4-H Rally Day” on Sunday, April 25th at 4 P.M. at the outdoor Worth County 4-H Food stand. This will be a day for prospective families to learn about the many educational opportunities that 4-H has to offer and how to join 4-H. All families are invited to attend.

Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson stated that there is no need to pre-register. All interested children need to do is show up on the 25th.

Johnson admits that they are looking at a certain age group, but that the event is not just targeted towards them specifically.

The activities will be geared towards inspiring potential candidates to join the 4H program.

The event is free and open to the public.