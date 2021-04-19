Winnebago County Board to Meet

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9 am to discuss several issues including the current COVID-19 policies and if there need to be any changes or amendments to them. The board will also hear from Don Reiffer of B&W Spraying regarding the spraying of weeds in drainage ditches and along county roadsides.

The board will take up a “Waiver of Consultation of Annexation and Zoning Designation of Real Estate” to the city of Scarville. The city wants to take over one parcel of land located in Logan Township. The parcel is 58.5 acres of land with an assessed value of $73,847. It is classified as agricultural land and is currently owned by Five Star Cooperative.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. He may address future projects and road repairs that are planned or in progress.

The board will close the meeting with an open forum allowing the residents and employees of the county to voice opinions or raise concerns about issues they feel need to be addressed. Those wishing to participate can call 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935.