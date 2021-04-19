Waldorf Track and Field Breaks Five More School Records

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Great weather led to a great day for the Waldorf track, and field teams, who set five new school records Saturday at the Mustang Open outdoor track and field meet hosted by Mount Mercy.

The Warrior women’s relay teams dominated the day as they raced to school records in the 4×800-meter relay and the 4×400-meter relay on the day.

Hannah Perry and Alazey Mishleau added individual records efforts for the Warriors in the 400 meters and high jump, respectively, with Perry also winning her event, and Wade Baker broke another school record for the Waldorf men for the third consecutive week, besting his own top mark in the hammer throw.

“I’m pleased with the efforts from everyone today,” Waldorf coach Rod Wortley said. “The results show we are getting fit and competitive.”

Perry led the way as she ran the fastest time in Waldorf women’s history in the 400, winning the event in 59.51 seconds. Perry, who holds the indoor school record in the event at 1:00.12, became the first Warrior woman to break a minute indoors or outdoors in the event and broke her own outdoor record of 1:00.23, which she ran a week earlier.

As for Mishleau, she cleared 5 feet, 0.5 inches in the high jump Saturday to finish sixth in the event and break the top mark at Waldorf of 4-11, which she cleared on April 1 at the Waldorf Spring Opener and shared with Charlene Garcia, who set the record in May of 2019.

Both Perry and Mishleau helped add one of the relay records for the Warrior women as they teamed with Quentinique Wilkinson and Catherine Clark-Ashford to finish third in the 4×400 in 4:15.71. The quartet crushed their own school record of 4:23.16, which they ran back on April 1.

Then came the foursome of Naomi Alvarez, Cecelia Hemsworth, Mindy Barchenger, and Clara Roderick who added one more record effort for the Waldorf women as they shaved four seconds off the 2-year-old fastest time in the 4×800 relay with a time of 11:38.62, finishing third at the Mustang Open. They broke the record of 11:42.68 held by Bailey Matthaidess, Natasha Troxel, Nydia Castro, and Barchenger.

As for Baker, who a week ago broke the school record in the hammer throw with a mark of 141-6, Saturday he crushed that record with a throw of 147-8, good for seventh at the Mustang Open.

While Baker led the way for the Warrior men in the hammer, teammates Cale Frett and Hunter Rushford added career-best performances in the event for Waldorf as Frett was 20th with a throw of 121-7, and Rushford was 23rd with a mark of 110-10.

The Waldorf track and field teams continue their outdoor season next weekend, with most of the Warriors competing at the Kip Janvrin Open hosted by Simpson College on Friday. In contrast, a few of Waldorf’s relay teams get the chance to compete at a major NCAA Division I meet, racing at the Drake Relays on Friday and Saturday.