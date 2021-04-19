Terrell T. Baker, 81, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Abrazo Central Campus in Phoenix, Arizona.

Funeral services for Terrell Baker will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.