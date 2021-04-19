Darlene Rodberg, age 77 died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A graveside service will be held on 12:45 P.M. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Brush Point Cemetery, Fertile, Iowa with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. A celebration of Darlene’s life for family and friends will be held at 1:30 P.M. Sunday at the Senior Citizen Center, 125 North 7th St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service, 105 Highway 69 South, Forest City, IA 50436, or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.