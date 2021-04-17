NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Turkey Hunting is Prohibited in Thorpe Park

The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that Thorpe Park, located five miles west of Forest City, is closed to all turkey hunting. Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz outlined the hunting parameters.

Thorpe Park remains closed to hunting because it is widely used by the public, especially in the spring, for a variety of recreational activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, picnicking, etc. Those who are concerned about where the hunting border is will be able to see the visible posted warning signs.

If people have questions about the borders between these three areas, they can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.