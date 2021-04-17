Hancock County Health System’s Quality Director, Michele Garman Receives Staatewide Recognition

Garman, who resides in Corwith with her husband, was award with a Compass Rural Hospital Advisory Panel Certificate for serving on its 2020-2021 Rural Hospital Advisory Panel. As a member, Garman worked with others to find applicable and sustainable solutions to today’s healthcare challenges.

IHC is dedicated to sustainable health care transformation and has been working with 277 hospitals, 8,000 clinicians and 24 communities across 18 states to help them thrive in today’s environment. It is nationally recognized for achieving demonstrable health outcomes for millions of patients and families in Iowa and across the country.

“I have enjoyed serving in this capacity. It truly was an honor to be able to learn more about the conditions facing health systems and then be a small part in finding solutions,” Garman said.

“Michele is very much an advocate for patient care in our county and in our state,” said Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO of HCHS. “She understands the landscape and is passionate about doing what is best for patients. We at HCHS are very fortunate to have here on our team.”

Garman has a wealth of healthcare experience that first started as a nurse working with patients at the bedside. In her current role as Quality Director at HCHS, she ensures programs and services are implemented at the highest standards and patients receive the highest level of care.