Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Biting Slows Due to Cooler Weather

Our weekend weather is looking mostly sunny with the highs ranging between 55 and 60. Most boat docks are back in and some fishing by boats is being done on Crystal Lake, Clear Lake, and the Winnebago and Iowa Rivers. Remember, water temperatures are still in the high 40’s. Due to the recent cooler weather, biting is down slightly so more patience is needed when on the docks, the shore, or the boat.

Mudpuppies are fascinating aquatic amphibians most Iowans don’t get a chance to see. They are notoriously difficult to catch with standard aquatic techniques like traps, nets, or electrofishing methods, but anglers sometimes catch them while fishing for walleyes or catfish. If you’ve found a mudpuppy please take a few good photos, release it back into the water and contact the Iowa DNR at 515-298-3071 or paul.frese@dnr.iowa.gov.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up keeper-sized crappie with minnows on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 51 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small jig with a small minnow in Town Bay, along Ice House Point and in the marina. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up bluegill along shore. Most fish are smaller; sorting is needed. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or shad fished on the bottom near any rock structure. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has slowed with cooler water this week. Use a twister or a leach or minnow fished under a bobber. Walleye fishing on Black Hawk Lake usually starts to pick up the end of April and into May.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water levels remain about 3-4 feet low. The west ramp is the best option to launch a boat with the low water. The docks are in at the north, east, south, and west boat ramps. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers or minnows on a jig. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs and a small minnow fished near structure. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

North Twin Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: As water temperatures warm, target crappie along shore and along docks using a tube jig or a minnow fished on a small jig under a bobber.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures have cooled back into the low 50’s. Black Crappie – Good: Try a tube jig with a small minnow. Most have had good luck in the marina. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch 8- to 11-inch perch in the marina with minnows fished on a jig. Some sorting is needed. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or gizzard shad fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Throw a twister or fish a minnow or leach under a bobber along shore. Best bite is evenings or low light conditions. Expect shore fishing for walleye to pick up as water temperatures warm over the next few weeks.

Water temperatures have cooled and are in the low 50’s in most district lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Cooler weather this week has slowed the bite. Water temperature is in the upper 40’s. The courtesy docks are in at all the boat ramps and the fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish open pockets in the rushes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a piece of cut bait fished off the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are biting. Try a jig and minnow or crankbaits fished near the outlet and around the island after sunset. Shore anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties. Yellow Bass – Fair: Shore anglers are having some success fishing from the jetties and docks.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try dark colored plastics fished around vegetation.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed. Many of the courtesy docks are not yet in place.

Lost Island Lake

Bluegill – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little bit of movement around the lake.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is closed. Many of the courtesy docks are not yet in place.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed. Many of the courtesy docks are not yet in place.

The walleye season is closed on Spirit, East Okoboji and West Okoboji Lake. The Iowa Great Lakes are ice-free. The extended forecast calls for cooler temperatures with highs in the 40’s to 50’s. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.



NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels and flows are falling. Water clarity is poor with current windy conditions. Channel Catfish – Fair: Shore anglers using dead chubs or worms on the bottom have been successful. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Smallies are taking a variety of baits, including a jig tipped with a crawler.

Decorah District Streams

Trout streams are in good to excellent condition. Catchable trout stream stocking is in full swing. All catchable trout stockings will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A stocking calendar will not be available this year. Hatchery grounds are open. Please observe social distancing and mask rules when visiting hatchery grounds. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year. Brown Trout – Excellent: Off-color water from rainfall will spur a brownie bite. Use tackle imitating forage fish or midges; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock. Good hatches of blue-winged olives, caddis flies, midges and stoneflies. Brook Trout – Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage. Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.

Lake Hendricks

Fish deeper water with cooler water. Windy weather continues to keep substrate stirred up. Fish the mud or bubble lines. Water temperature is in the 50’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a dead chub or worm fished in wind rowed areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Run a minnow or lure over brush piles or along depth gradients.

Lake Meyer

Few anglers have been out this week. Windy conditions continue to stir up substrate; fish these edges. Water temperature is in the 50’s. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use a worm or piece of dead chub fished near bottom in areas with wind pushed brush. Northern Pike – Slow: Try fishing in shallow vegetated areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Toss a hook tipped with a minnow or small jig over brush piles.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling with low, clear water. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s. White Sucker – Excellent: Sucker activity is increasing. Use a worm fished on the stream bottom. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are starting to spawn. Try a minnow imitating jig. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinner or crankbait along rocky shorelines. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try a spinner or crankbait along rocky shorelines or ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s. Shorthead redhorse – Excellent: Suckers start to spawn when water temperatures reach 50 degrees. Use a worm fished along the stream bottom. Walleye – Slow: Walleye are moving out of their overwintering areas into shallower pools with slower water. Try a jig tipped with a twister tail or minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallies are taking a variety of baits. Fish the deeper pools along current breaks.

Volga Lake

The docks are in. Windy conditions continue to stir up sediments; fish these shorelines for best luck. Water temperature is in the 50’s. The bite will improve as the water warms. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try chunks of chubs or worms fished on the bottom along wind rowed shores. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm fished along the rocky shorelines.

Area river water levels continue to drop with good to excellent clarity. Chance of showers through the weekend with temperatures in the low 50’s to 40’s. Cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50’s to 30’s. Fish activity has slowed with this cold snap. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are doing poorly on walleyes with little success and only fair on smallmouth bass and northern pike on the Cedar River. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or float a live chub or shiner underneath a bobber in off-channel pools. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try a jig and minnow or retrieve spinner baits.

Heritage Pond

Heritage Pond was stocked with rainbow trout the last week of March. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try live bait fished under a bobber or cast and retrieve smaller flashy jigs or spinners. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Manchester District Streams

All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition. Brown Trout – Fair: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout. There has been quite a bit of angling pressure.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River in Delaware County has stabilized and should provide good angling opportunities this weekend. Walleyes are post-spawn and have spread out throughout the river. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake was stocked with rainbow trout the last week of March. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try live bait fished under a bobber or cast and retrieve smaller flashy jigs or spinners. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The river continues to drop and should provide good angling opportunities this weekend. Reports of anglers catching walleye and northern pike on the Upper Wapsipinicon River. Northern Pike – Good: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or fish a live shiner or chub under a bobber near off-channel areas. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.

Interior rivers are getting low and providing fair to good angling opportunities for walleye, pike and smallmouth bass. Rivers should be in good condition for this weekend. Trout streams are in excellent condition. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level has risen to 9.2 feet at Lansing and is expected to reach 10 feet this week. Water temperature is near 50 degrees. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch bite slowed this week. Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow or piece of worm. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing will pick up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish submerged trees in backwaters and side channels. Walleye – Fair: Drift a three-way rig with a jig or crankbait off current breaks below the Lock & Dams. Sauger – Fair: Drift a three-way rig with a jig or crankbait off current breaks below the Lock & Dams. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 618.4 feet and is predicted to rise another foot this week. Water temperature is 52 degrees at Lynxville dam. Sauger – Fair: Try vertical jigging in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye – Fair: Drift a three-way rig with a jig or crankbait off current breaks below the Lock & Dams. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch bite slowed this week. Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing will pick up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish submerged trees in backwaters and side channels. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 9.6 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to rise to 11 feet. Water temperature is 48 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Sauger – Fair: Try vertical jigging in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye – Fair: Drift a three-way rig with a jig or crankbait off current breaks below the Lock and Dams. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch bite slowed this week. Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing will pick up again post-spawn. Try flashy spoons along openings of backwater lakes as fish move into the vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish submerged trees in backwaters and side channels. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to rise over the next week. Water temperature jumped into the 50’s this week; fish are biting. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water level is expected to rise this week. Water levels are 9.4 feet at the Lock and Dam and 11.5 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 50 degrees. Water clarity is good. Walleye – Slow: A slow Spring season for walleyes, although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass bite has started. Fish the shallow sun and wind soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike -Good: Pike are at the end of spawning. Numerous reports of nice pike catches have started on gaudy spinnerbaits. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of a few yellow perch. The yellow perch spawn is underway. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing has started on the Mississippi; most anglers are using worms or cut bait.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 10.3 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. Water temperature is around 50 degrees. Water clarity is good. The Bellevue City and DNR ramps are open for use in the tailwater. Paddlefish – Slow: The last day of paddlefish season is April 15. The open season on the Mississippi River is March 1 through April 15. Walleye – Slow: Generally a slow Spring season for walleyes, although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – Good: Northers are spawning; the bite has started. Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch spawn is nearly over. Some perch are being reported by anglers chasing bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Good: Large open wind and sun soaked backwaters are the ticket for nice early spring bass. Try in Spring Lake for best results. Bluegill – Good: Some nice bluegills were taken out of the tailwater this week on worms. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising at 9.8 feet, 12.7 feet at Camanche and 7.5 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 51 degrees. Water clarity is good. Paddlefish – Slow: The last day for paddlefish snagging is April 15. The open season on the Mississippi River is March 1 through April 15. Walleye – Slow: Generally a slow Spring season for walleyes, although the population structure of walleyes looks sound. They just did not bite well. Northern Pike – No Report: The pike spawn is mostly complete. Expect pike to go on a feeding frenzy soon after spawning is done. Yellow Perch – No Report: Yellow perch are spawning in the Mississippi River. Largemouth Bass – Good: Sun soaked backwater areas had a good largemouth bass bite in the afternoons as the water temperatures rise. Fish slow this time of year. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and cut bait this time of year. Fishing has been good along the banks and boat ramp access areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is 11.0 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is near 51 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try cut shad bait for early season catfish.

Water temperature fell 6 degrees this week. The water level is rising throughout the district. This slowed fishing a bit from what had been a productive spring. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 10.77 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. Tailwater stages is forecast to stay fairly steady the past few days. Fishing has been slow with the muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 10.07 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage has fallen slightly the past few days. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Fishing has been slow with the muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 11.73 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage has been falling the past few days, but is forecast to start rising early next week. The Toolsboro ramp is open, but the water is at the top of the ramp. The gates at the Lock and Dam are out of the water. Fishing has been slow with the muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 8.62 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Tailwater stage had risen close to 3 feet since last weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 14.04 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 527.11 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.

River stage has risen this past week with recent heavy rains. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 52 degrees. Fishing has been slow with the muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is around 53-54 degrees. The cool weather lately has kept angler numbers down. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Pick some of the sunlit shoreline on the north side of the lake and slowly work it with some jigs or soft plastics.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is dropping fast after last week’s rains. Down a little over four feet from April 15.

Lake Belva Deer

Lots of extra water in the lake. Water temperature is in the low 50’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Boats are out looking for early season bass. Work the tops of the underwater mounds at the upper end with soft plastics worked slowly.

Lake Darling

Water is still over top of the gangways on the docks at the boat ramps. Water temperature is 53 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are out chasing the pre-spawn bass. Most are working the brush piles in 4-6 feet of water and the shallows near the drop-offs.

Lost Grove Lake

Walleye – Slow: Even though the water is higher than their spawning temperature, you should still be able to find a few males hanging out along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: If you can get a nice warm day to get out on the water, you should be able to catch some nice pre-spawn bass. Use soft plastics or jigs worked slowly around the habitat in the sunny bays.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is running about 2/3 bank full.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try along rock edges and banks. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs or live bait under a bobber.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 683.3 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait in the area of 380/965 bridges.

Diamond Lake

All facilities in the park are open. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs or jigs tipped with worms. Anglers fishing off the jetties are having some success.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperatures are 49-54 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs or crankbaits over or along windblown rock. Try shallower towards evening. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: A few anglers are finding packs of fish usually along rock bars and piles.

Union Grove LakeThe docks are in at the ramps. Water clarity is good. No fishing reports available.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Target channel catfish with nightcrawlers.

Lake Miami

Target channel catfish with cut bait. Bluegills and crappies will start to move shallow as the water warms.

Lake Sugema

Target channel catfish with nightcrawlers or cut bait.

Lake Wapello

Target channel catfish with nightcrawlers. Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Trout have been stocked. Use live minnows fished under a bobber, small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners and casting spoons. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.80 msl. Recreation pool is 904 msl. Prairie Ridge, Island View North and Middle boat ramps are closed. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers.

Red Haw Lake

The boat docks are in. Target channel catfish with nightcrawlers.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on March 18. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Jig or troll minnows in areas from the marina around to the beach, the east boat ramp bay and the west boat ramp bay.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Farm ponds and community ponds will warm up faster than larger lakes. Catch bluegills and crappies on live bait under bobbers or slowly retrieved jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast slowly retrieved spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes below the dams from Saylorville to below Red Rock. Cast jigs tipped with twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams; cast shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout were stocked on March 17. Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked last month. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast small spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish of all sizes with the chance to catch a trophy catfish. Try cut bait or shad sides on wind-blown shores.

Lake Anita

Historically, Lake Anita provides good early spring fishing in the upper end of the north arm. Fish move in behind the pontoon area as the water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast small jigs two foot under a bobber on warm sunny days. Sorting is needed; there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Bluegill – Slow: Crappie anglers have caught a few nice bluegills behind the pontoon area.

Lake Manawa

Manawa is a good destination for spring catfish. Crappies will move into the canals as the water temperatures warm. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding on winter-killed fish. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappies in the canals this week. White Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals.

Littlefield Lake

A winterkill was reported to the DNR at Littlefield. Fishery staff will survey the lake this spring and restock if needed.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappies will stage near the dam and around the underwater reefs as the water temperatures warm. Bluegill – Fair: A few bluegills are being caught in tree piles.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp and bait shop ramp. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs or crankbaits fished along the dam or rocky areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along windblown rocky areas or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs or crankbaits fished along the dam or rocky areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along windblown rocky areas or jigs near cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs or crankbaits fished along the dam or rocky areas.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the 50’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.