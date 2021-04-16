Forest City YMCA to Begin Track and Field Program

The Forest City YMCA program is rolling out a program that will begin soon for area youth interested in participating. It is Track and Field and according to YMCA Activities Director Tony Reynolds, it begins very soon.

The program will develop youth to compete in various events and will also give them a look at what is involved in the sport. Reynolds stated that a local event is coming up soon.

For those who have participated in the past, Reynolds stated that you will see some changes to the practices.

Those who would be interested in participating can contact the Forest City YMCA.