Ernst Says Iowans Want True Infrastructure: Improvements to Roads, Bridges, Locks and Dams

The Iowa senator called on President Biden to work with Republicans on a true infrastructure package—not one that favors Democratic special interests and includes elements of the radical Green New Deal.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 16, 2021

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today called on President Biden to work with Republicans on a true infrastructure package that will improve Iowans’ roads, bridges, and locks and dams—not one that favors Democratic special interests and includes elements of the radical Green New Deal. Ernst highlighted the bipartisan infrastructure package she helped pass out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last Congress as a good place to start.

