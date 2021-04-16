MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
Ernst Says Iowans Want True Infrastructure: Improvements to Roads, Bridges, Locks and Dams
The Iowa senator called on President Biden to work with Republicans on a true infrastructure package—not one that favors Democratic special interests and includes elements of the radical Green New Deal.
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today called on President Biden to work with Republicans on a true infrastructure package that will improve Iowans’ roads, bridges, and locks and dams—not one that favors Democratic special interests and includes elements of the radical Green New Deal. Ernst highlighted the bipartisan infrastructure package she helped pass out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last Congress as a good place to start.