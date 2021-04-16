Drake Relays 2021 Area Qualifier Projections
After the Drake Relays were called off in 2020 due to the pandemic, they will happen in 2021, less than a week from now. Though, they will come with some limitations for fans. Tickets went on sale yesterday, selling out in just minutes. They also went on sale to season ticket holders before the general public causing outrage on social media at the University. Parents and family members of participating athletes won’t be admitted unless they were fortunate enough to snag tickets while on the market yesterday.
The cutoffs for high school athletes to record a qualifying time or distance was yesterday at 11:59 PM. The official Drake Relay lineups will be released on Saturday, but based on the standards, below are area athletes likely to get an invitation.
Girls
100 M
Jada Williams, Mason City
400 M
Meredith Street, Osage
100 M Hurdles
Paige Kisley, Osage
High Jump
Sam Nielsen, North Union
4×100
Osage
Mason City
Shuttle Hurdle
Osage
Boys
Discus
Sage Hulshizer, Saint Ansgar
High Jump
Ben Miller, Osage
100 M
Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme
1600 M
Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar
400 M Hurdles
Christian Rodriques, Mason City
4 x 400
Mason City
Shuttle Hurdle
Mason City