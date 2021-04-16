Sports
Drake Relays 2021 Area Qualifier Projections

By: Zarren Egesdal, Sports Director

After the Drake Relays were called off in 2020 due to the pandemic, they will happen in 2021, less than a week from now. Though, they will come with some limitations for fans. Tickets went on sale yesterday, selling out in just minutes. They also went on sale to season ticket holders before the general public causing outrage on social media at the University. Parents and family members of participating athletes won’t be admitted unless they were fortunate enough to snag tickets while on the market yesterday.

The cutoffs for high school athletes to record a qualifying time or distance was yesterday at 11:59 PM. The official Drake Relay lineups will be released on Saturday, but based on the standards, below are area athletes likely to get an invitation.

Girls 

100 M 

Jada Williams, Mason City

400 M 

Meredith Street, Osage

100 M Hurdles 

Paige Kisley, Osage

High Jump 

Sam Nielsen, North Union

4×100 

Osage

Mason City

Shuttle Hurdle 

Osage

Boys 

Discus 

Sage Hulshizer, Saint Ansgar

High Jump 

Ben Miller, Osage

100 M 

Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme

1600 M 

Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar

400 M Hurdles 

Christian Rodriques, Mason City

4 x 400 

Mason City

Shuttle Hurdle

Mason City

 

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians flagship station.
