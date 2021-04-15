Winnebago County Camping Sites Opening Soon

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will open their two county campgrounds, at Thorpe Park and Dahle Park, on Friday, April 30th! On that day, all utilities will be available and the tables and fire rings will be set out. Both parks also have pit toilets that will be ready for use.

There have been some changes to the camping rates according to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls.

Camping is limited at either site to two weeks per stay. According to Ralls, people will be able to pay their camping fees using cash or checks. However, the WCCB has a new option that will make camping at Winnebago County parks more convenient this year.

Those who do not feel comfortable leaving their information in a secure box at the camp site have another option according to Ralls.

For more information on either Thorpe Park or Dahle Park, you can visit the Winnebago County Conservation Board web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or you can contact the Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.