Waldorf’s Boyd Named to All-Conference Team

Yesterday, the Association of Independent Institutions (Aii) announced their women’s all-conference soccer team. The team included 15 players who had outstanding seasons, including Waldorf sophomore Sydney Boyd.

Coming back from injury a year ago and playing two-thirds of the schedule in the fall and the rest in the spring, Boyd was still able to put up impressive numbers. Boyd set a new single-season record for points with 32 and tied the single-season record for goals with Heather Collins (2006) at 15.

“She has definitely seen a rise in her production because of our success last year and the talent around her”. Lugo Arenas – For more, listen below

Coach Lugo Arenas talking to KIOW following the season on Boyd.

This spring, the Warriors locked up their first winnings season since 2013 with help from Boyd.