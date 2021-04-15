Sports

Waldorf’s Boyd Named to All-Conference Team

Yesterday, the Association of Independent Institutions (Aii) announced their women’s all-conference soccer team. The team included 15 players who had outstanding seasons, including Waldorf sophomore Sydney Boyd.

Coming back from injury a year ago and playing two-thirds of the schedule in the fall and the rest in the spring, Boyd was still able to put up impressive numbers. Boyd set a new single-season record for points with 32 and tied the single-season record for goals with Heather Collins (2006) at 15.

“She has definitely seen a rise in her production because of our success last year and the talent around her”. Lugo Arenas – For more, listen below

 

Coach Lugo Arenas talking to KIOW following the season on Boyd.

 

Lugo – Photo Credit: Waldorf University

 

This spring, the Warriors locked up their first winnings season since 2013 with help from Boyd.

 

