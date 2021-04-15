Forest City’s FCIS Expands With an East Coast Acquisition

Nearly two years ago, Forest City Insurance Services expanded with the acquisition of a Wisconsin firm. Now that FCIS has secured another merger, this time with Borden Insurance an RV insurance specialist located in the Eastern United States.

Tobin Agency, a best-in-class specialized RV insurance agency, will assume the policies issued by Borden RV Insurance as of April 15th, 2021. Courtney Woogie, owner and President of FCIS explained the merger.

FCIS is known as a local insurance company that offers all forms of insurance. The company has an Iowa, Minnesota footprint, but also carries all forms of RV Insurance nationwide. Woogie stated that the merger is a natural fit for the company.

The acquisition now means that there are more job opportunities in the Forest City area according to Woogie.

By centralizing the business here in Forest City, the company now has positions open to be filled.

FCIS is encouraging all qualified individuals to go to their website and apply for the positions.

Woogie did not rule out any further acquisitions in the future and believes that FCIS has tremendous opportunity for growth.