Area Counties Refuse Vaccine Allotments

State officials say 20 county health departments refused the doses of Pfizer and Moderna they could have received this week, so those doses have been reallocated to other counties. Among them were

Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, and Winnebago Counties. These counties have enough vaccines for now to handle vaccinations for the coming week.

Governor Kim Reynolds predicts the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations will not be slowed by the two-week suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as possible health complications are carefully studied.

None of the six women who have had adverse reactions to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were Iowans. Reynolds says the decision to put administration of that vaccine on pause was sudden and surprising.

State health officials redistributing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to adjust and the governor is again calling for Iowans to be patient as details are finalized.

The state was only expecting to get 18-hundred doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week.