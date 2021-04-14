North Iowa Community Schools Tackle Social-Emotional Learning

The North Iowa Community School District is taking on an issue that is becoming more prevalent in schools today, the social-emotional issues that students are dealing with. The school board for the district recently held a meeting and had a work session on how the district approaches and deals with it. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson outlined the districts approach.

The board worked to understand how the faculty and staff work together in helping students with their needs. Erickson said that the session was very informative.

The district will continue to develop new strategies in learning while assisting students with their social-emotional needs.