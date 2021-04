This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a freshman at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. In her first career game as a Cardinal, Katelynn Knoll notched not just her first career goal, her first career hat-trick. Knoll scored three goals on seven shots-on-goal; she also picked up one assist in a 6-2 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL Monday. Thursday, GHV beat Clear Lake with penalty kicks. Knoll was able to get two more shots on a stingy Lions defense, one of which was on-goal.