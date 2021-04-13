Winnebago Board to Review Public Safety Center Bonds

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City. The board meeting will be highlighted with a review of bonds that were issued prior to the construction of the Public Safety Center.

The meeting will start with a review of secondary roads by Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will review the grading and repairs that are being done to the roads. He may also highlight any upcoming projects that the department may have to handle. He will also forward a resolution for the purchase of equipment for his department.

Supervisors will also consider a resolution to take a private ditch and add it to the drainage system in Drainage District 5. The lateral is number 43 and is being turned over to the district for future maintenance. The board will consider a resolution to approve the action.

The board will periodically throughout the meeting entertain presentations by various financial companies. The purpose is to refund the bonds that were issued to finance the construction of the Public Safety Center. By taking the action, the board will save the taxpayers thousands of dollars in interest in the eventual paying out of the bonds when they mature. At 9:10am, the Supervisors will hear from Speer Financial Group. At 9:30 am, Heidi Kuhl from Northland Securities will make her company’s presentation. At 9:45 am, Nathan Summers of D. A. Davidson will present his company’s offer.

The board will close the meeting with a discussion and possible vote on which company offer to accept. The matter may also be tabled for further examination, review, and consideration.