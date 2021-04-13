Hancock County To Restore Courthouse Fountain

On Monday the Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted to restore the water fountain on the west side of the courthouse, a structure that’s almost as old as the courthouse itself. The accepted quote from Midwest Protective Coatings to sandblast and recoat the fountain is $2,640. This quote also carries a 5 year warranty against defects caused by improper preparation and workmanship. According to Hancock County Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Hoeft, the fountain, which is used by numerous people every year for wedding, prom and graduation pictures, is in dire need of repair.

Researchers estimate construction of the fountain somewhere between 1899 (when the courthouse was built) to 1917, making the structure over 100 years old. Former Hancock County Supervisor Diane Paca served on the board from 1995 to 2002, which she says was the last time the fountain was renovated.

Paca shares some fond memories of the courthouse square and fountain.

Current Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach echoes that of Paca and his fellow supervisors on why it is important to take care of the historic fountain.