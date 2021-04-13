Ducks Unlimited Hosts a Special Evening in Duncan

The annual Winnebago and Hancock County Ducks Unlimited Banquet was held this week in the historic Duncan Ballroom. The meeting was open to the public and featured a number of raffle items and prizes. The purpose of the banquet was to raise money and awareness toward conservation projects in the area. Regional Vice President Brian Garrels, whose area encompasses everywhere from Kentucky to Iowa, spoke about the role he plays with the local chapter.

The organization continues to play a key role in the migration of water fowl. Garrels outlined how area lakes and streams are improved through the work of the local chapter.

Thousands of dollars were raised in moving these projects forward during the banquet.