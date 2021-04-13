Sports

Coach Banse Picks up Win Number One as GHV Soccer Upends Iowa Falls-Alden

Zarren Egesdal

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team has come close several times, but in each of the last seven tries, they haven’t beat Iowa Falls-Alden. That changed last night as the Cards rolled to a 3-0 win on their home field and a game streamed live at KIOW.com.

Senior Isaac Knutson dominated offensively, scoring once – the team-high second of the year – and getting the ball to the net for multiple shots on goal. GHV also got scores out of sophomores Carson Smith and Braden Boehnke, who scored their first career goals.

The win also marked the first for first-year head coach, Josh Banse

