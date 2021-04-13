Britt Proposes New Fines for Dog Ordinance Violations

Britt is looking to make some updates to its dog ordinances in the form of new fines. The proposed fines would be levied for those who cannot keep their dog confined properly and it escapes. City Administrator Debra Sawyer explained that the city council appears to be moving forward in drafting a resolution that would include the new penalties.

The city is encouraging everyone to make sure that their dogs are either chained, fenced, or kept indoors. This is for the safety of all residents and city employees. The council will go into session on April 20th at 7 pm to review the resolution and possibly pass it.