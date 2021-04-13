Britt Blood Drive Scheduled

The Britt Community Blood Drive has been scheduled for April 15th from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm. It will take place at the Britt Municipal Building located at 170 Main Street South in Britt. Claire Deroin of the LifeServe Blood Center outlined that most everyone is eligible to give blood.

Giving blood can be a seasonal issue. For many in summer, it can be hard to fit into the schedule with graduations, weddings, summer vacations, etc.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. LifeServe Blood Center gets blood to patients throughout Iowa. As a result, LifeServe needs 200,000 donors annually to fill the need.

Those who are interested should go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903 to make an appointment. Those who have a medical condition and are unsure if they can give should contact LifeServe directly according to Deroin.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ups are welcome.