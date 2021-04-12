North Iowa Bulls Earn NA3HL National Tournament Bid in Final Season

The North Iowa Bulls will have a chance once again to leave their mark on the national stage. The Bulls defeated Wilmar on Sunday evening 4-2 to win the West Divison playoff series in the decisive game three. It’s North Iowa’s seventh Fraser Cup tournament appearance in the past nine seasons. They won national titles in three of those appearances – 2013 (USA Hockey), 2014 (USA Hockey), 2016 (NA3HL/Silver Cup).

This is the final season for the Bulls in the NA3HL before moving up to the NAHL next season, taking over for their sister team, the Amarillo Bulls. Sunday, the Bulls said goodbye to Wilmar – who they have played for five seasons – along with their fans as this was the last home game of the season.

The Fraser Cup will start later this week in St. Peters, Missouri, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. All five regular-season division champions won and advanced. Defending champs, Texas, will be back as the South Divison champions. The Frontier champion, the Sheridan Hawks, only lost once in the regular season and should be a heavy favorite. The Central Division champions were the Rochester Grizzlies, and the East Divison champs are the Generals from Northeast.