Maryann S. Gould, age 79 died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home in Lake Mills.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, rural Joice, Iowa with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St., in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will be in the Bethel Lutheran Brethren Cemetery.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221