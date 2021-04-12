It’s Extension Week in Northern Iowa

Iowa State University and the entire state of Iowa is celebrating Extension Week through Saturday. The service provides opportunities to farmers, area youth, and area residents. Ashley Throne of the Winnebago County Extension wants to thank everyone for their support over the years.

The extension is planning a number of events to commemorate the week ahead according to Lexi Richter of the Winnebago Extension and Outreach.

The extension is also launching a new platform that will be available to everyone.

Bingo enthusiasts will enjoy a new way to play the game.

Anyone with questions about the celebration activities is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Extension Service in Thompson at (641) 584-2261.