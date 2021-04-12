AudioHealth & LivingMediaNews
Hejlik Subdivision Continues to Progress in Garner
Garner continues to go forward with work on the Hejlik subdivision. City Administrator Adam Kofoed detailed that the infrastructure is getting put in place.
Because of the pandemic and an increase in pricing of some goods, construction has not gone as fast as the city would have liked. Kofoed explained that the city realizes this.
Those who would be interested in purchasing a lot for a future home, can contact the Garner City Hall for more details.