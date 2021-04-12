AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Feenstra Highlights the Border Crisis

U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra

The issue at the southern border has touched even Iowa as Governor Reynolds has refused immigrant children who are now overcrowded in facilities in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California. U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra  whose district encompasses the broadcast area spoke out about the problem on kiow.com in our Sunday Talk segment.

Feenstra explained that his colleagues in the House and members of the Senate have visited these holding sites. The reports he has gotten show that the border patrols are stretched thin to capacity and still more immigrants are coming in across the border everyday.

The House and Senate will return into session this week. Feenstra stated that this issue will be discussed in both Chambers.

 

 

