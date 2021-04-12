Edna Marie Pickering (Dettman), 102, died on Sunday December 20, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Edna Pickering will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be held at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday, April 17.

Edna’s family would appreciate those in attendance to follow guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Edna’s family suggests memorial donations may be directed to the New Lyric Theatre in Belmond and sent to the family’s attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301 in Belmond, Iowa, 50421.

