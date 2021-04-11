Wright County Board to Discuss Professional Building Changes

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am to first discuss any changes that may need to be made to the current COVID-19 policies implemented by the county. The offices currently employ specific protocols in order to prevent the spread of the virus and with the current rate of vaccinations, combined with the downturn in infections, the board may implement changes to policy or keep them as is.

Wright County Maintenance Director Andy Yackle will meet with the board on two subjects, both dealing with the professional building. Jen Sheehan with County Social Services or CSS and Wright County Veterans Affairs Director Chris Oliver will join the conversation as to whether to change the name on the Professional Building.

Yackle will also discuss the possibility of installing an elevator in the building. He will give the board an architects design and layout of the proposed project.

Secondary roads will also be discussed in the meeting. Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will review the progress of repairs being done and discuss the Iowa Department of Transportation Five Year Construction Program. He will review the budget for the department for the next fiscal year and ask for its approval before it is submitted to the IADOT.

Drainage will also be reviewed including any work to be done to Drainage District 194. The board must review the project and determine whether there should be repairs done or if the ditch needs to be widened and improved for better flow of the water.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.