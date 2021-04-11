Worth County Board to Review Roadwork and Wind Energy

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning beginning at 8:30 am to first discuss road projects and budgets. The board swill hear from Worth County secondary Roads Engineer Richard Brumm about his departments fiscal year budget for 2021-22. If approved, he will then submit it to Iowa Department of Transportation.

Two projects have been completed which include a bridge replacement by Dixon Construction and another by Heartland Asphalt. Both of these contractors have submitted a final pay estimate for the work that has been completed.

The board will hear from Don Reffer of B&W regarding the spraying of weeds in drainage ditches and brush control. Reffer is scheduled to speak with the board around 8:45 am.

Wind energy will be the next topic of discussion as the board will first hear from Jeff Gorball about issues related to renewable energy policies in Worth County. This will be followed by an update on the Worthwhile Wind Project for Invenergy. Julie Kuntz will then supply a DNR report on the project which was done for Inenergy.

The board may take up a resolution which institutes a temporary moratorium on Commercial Wind Energy System construction. The board was to look at the resolution last week, but the issue was moved to this meeting.