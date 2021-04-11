Hancock County Board to Review Drainage Matters

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet in two locations on Monday. The first will be in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. The second will be in its basement.

The board will first discuss postponements of tax sales. Hancock County Treasurer Deb Engstler will ask the board to postpone the sales for at least another month under Iowa Code Chapter 446. COVID-19 and social distancing play a role in the postponement.

The board will then look into the possibility of setting a date and time for a public hearing on the construction of a swine confinement facility in section 17 of Erin Township by Nutra Tech. The board may discuss the issue before setting the date for public comment.

Drainage matters will come next as the board will handle a third pay estimate for work done by Holland Contracting Corporation on Drainage District 57 drains and ditches. The contractor is submitting a change order for work done to reinstall intakes, installation of a 12×12 Wye, and a private tile extension to match and align with the county ditch. That cost totals $14,220. The change order totals $61,383 for work already done.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will discuss a work order he received for a joint drainage district with Cerro Gordo County on a secondary road in Hancock County. He will also forward a temporary road closure resolution for the board to consider.

The meeting will move to the basement of the courthouse around 11 am in order to accommodate residents from both Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties. The subjects will be the annexation of 235 acres owned by 32 landowners into a joint drainage district between Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties. Joint Drainage District 13-128 has 19 different schedules of water flow, direction, and amount that need to be reclassified and these classifications will affect nearly everyone in the two districts. After the annexation hearing, the board will hold a reclassification hearing to explain the levies and hear from landowners about their concerns or approvals of the new rates.