Whitehill Sentenced on Possession Charges

James Whitehill of Mason City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance–Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 4, 2021. Whitehill was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Whitehill was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Whitehill was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.