National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18 – 24, 2021

Crisis Intervention Service, is coordinating events throughout the area in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 18–24, 2021, to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime in 2019, a significant decrease from the year before. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that victimization continues to decline and fewer and fewer people become victims of crime.

Crisis Intervention Service will commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization by being present at the YMCA, 916 West I Street in Forest City on April 22, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Advocates will be there to hand out backpacks to children and families until 6:00 pm or all bags have been dispersed.

For additional information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist victims in your community, please contact Crisis Intervention Service at 855-424-9133, visit Crisis Intervention Service’s website at www.cishelps.org or the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.ojp.gov