Winnebago Board Receives Reports for Drainage District 11

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have received a series of reports on parcels of land that were not part of Drainage District 11. The board received an annexation report along with pre an post classification reports. Subsequent hearings were also held on Tuesday to allow for public comment.

According to Hopper, there were a number of acres and costs involved.

The costs include mitigation but according to Hopper, those costs could become lower than the original projected $2 million estimate. This comes as good news from those who are involved in the annexation and reclassification.

The work continues on the project and affected residents with questions about the annexations and reclassifications are encouraged to call the Winnebago County Auditors Office. More hearings are expected as the project continues.