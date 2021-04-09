Forest City Alumni Tournament is This Weekend

The Forest City Parks and Recreation Department is once again hosting the annual Alumni Basketball Tournament this weekend. Forest City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Sue Edmondson says the consensus was that after last year’s cancellation of the event, it was time to bring it back.

Edmondson says those participating and attending should be aware that there are some changes in protocol this year due to the pandemic.

Edmondson says a number of teams will be returning to compete in several venues around town.