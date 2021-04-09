Be Careful for the Maid

The Forest City Theater Department will open its production of Clue tonight in the Boman Fine Arts Theater. The show is a spinoff of the classic board game which pitted players against each other trying to determine whodunnit, in what room, and with what weapon?

Yvette the maid, is one of those characters. She is played by Abbey Segerstrom who really enjoys the role, in part because of how it changes during the show.

As is the case in the show, she must have a French accent.

Clue is a show that challenges the audience to try and figure out who the killer is. The body count continues to grow throughout the show narrowing the list of suspects. For the actors, it also presents its challenges. Each character has a different personality and trait. For Segerstrom, the show presents a challenge she is willing to take on.

She admits that she puts her own personality into the character which adds another dimension to it all.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Boman Fine Arts Center Ticket Office.