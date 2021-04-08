Waldorf Football Announces Fall 2021 Schedule

Last season the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) went away with non-conference games due to the pandemic. This season, Waldorf will return to non-conference games and will kick off the season with familiar opener Briar Cliff. Waldorf will also have non-conference games with Saint Ambrose and Iowa Wesleyan.

Saturday, August 28th vs Briar Cliff 6 pm

Saturday, September 4th at Saint Ambrose 6 pm

Saturday, September 18th at Valley City State 1 pm

Saturday, September 25th at Presentation 1 pm

Saturday, October 2nd vs Dakota State 2 pm (Homecoming)

Saturday, October 9th at Mayville State 2 pm

Saturday, October 23rd vs Mayville State 1 pm

Saturday, October 30th vs Valley City State 1 pm

Saturday, November 6th at Iowa Wesleyan 2 pm

Saturday, November 13th vs Dickinson State 1 pm (Senior Day)

Warrior fans don’t have to wait until the fall to get their fill of Waldorf football, though, as fans can get a sneak peek at the 2021 Waldorf football team later this month as the Warriors -lay a spring scrimmage at Upper Iowa on Saturday, April 24th. The kick-off time for the scrimmage is yet to be determined.