Vaccine Wait List Issues Develop for Area County Health Departments

Several individuals in the area have held up or slowed possible vaccinations for others because they have not notified the county health department where they live that they already got the shot. Local departments are trying to meet inoculation levels set by the Iowa Health Department each week. When they have to spend extra time finding eligible candidates for vaccination, it takes time away from conducting clinics.

Julie Sorenson, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department, is asking area residents to please let her know about your vaccination status if you are on the wait list.

Those who need to update their vaccination status with the Winnebago County Health Department should call (641) 585-4763. Those who need to contact the Hancock County Health Department about their status need to call (641) 843-5095.