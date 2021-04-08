Stump Sentenced on Possession Charges

Ray Stump of Fertile, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on September 25, 2020. Stump was sentenced 4 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs. Stump was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Stump also pled guilty to “Failure to Prove Security Against Liability,” a simple misdemeanor and paid the scheduled fine.