Raymond “Ray” Keith Ellingston, 87 of Belmond, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

A family graveside service was held at the St. Olaf Cemetery, rural Belmond on April 2, 2020 complying with Covid-19 restrictions.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street, Belmond.

The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

The funeral will be live streamed on the Immanuel Reformed Church (Belmond) Facebook page.