Local Farmers Eye The Temps to Hit the Fields Early

High temperatures in the 60s and 70s warmed much of the area in the past week and the unseasonable weather is prompting farmers to consider hitting the fields early to plant this year’s crops. Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist based in Clarion, says planting conditions are approaching ideal.

One of the big concerns for planting now, for one crop in particular, is soil temperature, which is usually measured four inches below the surface.

In addition to soil temps, a late season frost is another big worry.

The forecast for the rest of the week promises several chances of showers and mild temperatures for much of the area.