Governor Reynolds Announces Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program Grant Awards

Governor Reynolds announced 26 awardees of the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program Grant, a funding opportunity to provide high school youth with internship opportunities that allow them to prepare for high-demand careers, to gain work experience, and to develop skills necessary to succeed in the workplace. A total of $1,611,415 will be distributed to the awarded projects. Award amounts range from $5,900 to $246,720 toward each program.

“The Summer Youth Internship program started just two years ago with a handful of applicants and today we are awarding 26 unique projects helping over 550 students explore potential careers while earning credit and a wage,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These projects not only expand students’ understanding of exciting career opportunities available in their own communities but strengthen the local talent pipeline for Iowa employers looking to grow.”

Employers, non-profits, educational institutions and community groups are among the awardees, with programs providing internships to high school youth including those who are at risk of not graduating or are from under-represented communities in the Iowa workforce. Programs must be designed to last at least six weeks and include developing soft skills and working with or for local employers in high-demand occupations.

“Funding helps defray the costs to employers of implementing these short-term internship programs” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Employers get a significant return for their investments of time and resources as they develop relationships with future employees and help students learn skills needed in any workplace.”

The Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program was created under the Future Ready Iowa Act as a way to develop Iowa’s skilled workforce. The initiative aims to ensure 70 percent of Iowans in the workforce ages 25-64 have education and training beyond high school by the year 2025.