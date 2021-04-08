Ernst: U.S. Should be Nowhere Near Re-entering the Original Iran Nuclear Deal

Following reports that the United States wants to suspend sanctions leverage over Iran in exchange for rejoining the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, issued this statement:

“We’ve already seen it time and again in the first 80 plus days of the Biden Administration – a constant knee-jerk reaction to the previous administration’s policies and the cowering to political interests instead of the interests of all Americans. At a time when Iran continues aggression in the region and against the United States, including continuing to hold Americans hostage, the U.S. should be nowhere near re-entering the original Iran Nuclear Deal. It is unwise for the safety and security of our nation, which should be the first priority of any president.

“Rejoining JCPOA right now would send a signal to our adversaries around the globe that the United States is willing to negotiate with a state sponsor of terrorism—one that has shown little to no interest in de-escalating tensions or putting an end to building their nuclear arsenal. I strongly urge the Biden Administration to reverse course; do not give sanction relief in exchange for getting back in a plan that gave America no oversight over Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and actions,” Ernst said.

Ernst has been outspoken in calling on the Biden Administration to make it a top priority to keep our nation and the world safe from the threat of Iran, penning an op-ed in the Washington Examiner.

Ernst joined 29 of her Senate colleagues in calling for the U.S. to oppose lifting sanctions against the country. Ernst called on the Biden Administration to work with our allies and partners to impose a new arms embargo on Iran.

She also helped introduce a resolution expressing opposition to the JCPOA and urging President Biden to work with Congress and refuse to re-join the deal without significant reform. She also joined Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) on a bill that would enable Congress to approve—or block—any effort by the administration to suspend or terminate U.S. sanctions against the Iranian regime.

Following the recent U.S. strike in Syria, Ernst said that Iran’s aggression must be countered with a strong, decisive response and that the United States cannot afford to pivot to a weak policy against Iran, like another failed nuclear deal.