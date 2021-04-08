Ducks Unlimited Banquet is Saturday in Duncan

The Annual Winnebago / Hancock Ducks Unlimited Banquet will take place in Duncan on Saturday afternoon. The event is normally held at the Winnebago rally Grounds in Forest City, but because of COVID-19 concerns, the event was moved to the Duncan Community Hall. It will take place at its normal time of 4:30pm.

Chuck Smoley is one of the organizers of the annual banquet. He explained that everyone will have the chance to see a number of displays.

The banquet will also feature a prime rib dinner for those who arrive early.

The organization continues to work on wetlands and wetland generation for the benefit of the public. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic last year, there was some work done to accomplish these goals.

As part of the banquet activities, there will be a series of raffles where attendees can win a number of prizes. There is also one for the ladies in attendance.

Those interested in attending can contact Chuck Smoley at (641) 590-2086.