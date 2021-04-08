Algona Police Chief Pals on the Murder Suspect Apprehension

Algona police chief Kendall Pals says the man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Mason City was arrested about three hours after he was spotted there Monday. Pals says his officers were working with the DCI to locate 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez when an officer spotted Gonzalez walking. Gonzalez then fled into a residence.

Pals says this all started around 1 p-m.

Gonzalez is accused of shooting 36-year-old Michael Creviston to death last Wednesday in Mason City. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. Police are still seeking more information about the case, and if you have information, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.